Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,170. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.