TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-$3.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 640,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

