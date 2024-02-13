Lee Financial Co Purchases 342 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

