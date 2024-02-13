Lee Financial Co Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 314,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

