Lee Financial Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 777,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 680,146 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 109,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

ORI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

