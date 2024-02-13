Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

