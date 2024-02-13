Lee Financial Co Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE BLK traded down $20.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $781.57. The stock had a trading volume of 136,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,050. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $789.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
