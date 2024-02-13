Lee Financial Co Sells 2,338 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. 94,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,411. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.