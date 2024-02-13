Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. Has $63.73 Million Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,366,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 21.0% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $63,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

SRAD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 78,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

