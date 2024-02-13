Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $26.48 on Tuesday, hitting $383.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,553. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.16 and a 200-day moving average of $381.46.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

