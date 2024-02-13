Lee Financial Co Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,497. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

