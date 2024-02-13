Lee Financial Co Sells 121,308 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,108. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

