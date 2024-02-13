City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

