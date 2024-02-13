Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 174,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
