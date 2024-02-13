Lee Financial Co Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

