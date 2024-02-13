Lee Financial Co Sells 544 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IVE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.95. 140,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $177.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.