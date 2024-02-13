EMC Capital Management Sells 2,180 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

