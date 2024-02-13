City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 236,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 37,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

