City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,849 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,246. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

