Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530,990 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Trip.com Group worth $141,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 665,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,707. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

