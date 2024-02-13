Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,817 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $149,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 213,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,820. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

