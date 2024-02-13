Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

