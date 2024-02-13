Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,714,837 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,875,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.39. 520,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
Read More
