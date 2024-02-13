City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,331 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,447,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,331 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises 2.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

