The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. The New Germany Fund comprises 0.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 56,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

