City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 489,909 shares during the period. The Mexico Fund accounts for about 4.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $55,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,342. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

About The Mexico Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.