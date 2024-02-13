Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
