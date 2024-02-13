Cowen AND Company LLC Cuts Stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.40% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AACI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $7,226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $3,928,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

AACI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

