City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 71,428 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 71,428 shares during the period. The China Fund comprises approximately 3.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 26.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,257,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period.

The China Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CHN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,442. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

The China Fund Cuts Dividend

The China Fund Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

