Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 7.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $84,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 573,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,672 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.