Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 7.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $84,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 573,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,672 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.84.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
