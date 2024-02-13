Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

