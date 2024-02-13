City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,909 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 144.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,475,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

