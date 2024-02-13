City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,328. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

