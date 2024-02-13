City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,952 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 995,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 238,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 36,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

