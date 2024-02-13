First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 151,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

