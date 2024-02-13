OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

