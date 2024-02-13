Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 24.5 %

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 547,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,427. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

