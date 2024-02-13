Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $125.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. 932,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

