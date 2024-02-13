Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,711. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

