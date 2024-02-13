DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.68. The stock had a trading volume of 616,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,891. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

