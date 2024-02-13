Wildcat Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Braze comprises 0.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $1,927,470.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,534 shares of company stock worth $11,211,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 195,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,276. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

