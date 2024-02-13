Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.37 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,365,000. DoorDash comprises about 7.8% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 903,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $120.57.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,200 shares of company stock worth $48,264,179 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

