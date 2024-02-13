Fidelity National Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. Porch Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77,094 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 260,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 69,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 349,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

