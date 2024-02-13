iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. 664,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,741. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.