Gould Capital LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Down 4.7 %

Block stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. 3,916,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

