Gould Capital LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GILD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. 1,231,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

