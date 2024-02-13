Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

