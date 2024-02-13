Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

