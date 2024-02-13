Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

