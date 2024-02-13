ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $771.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $728.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,377 shares of company stock worth $6,476,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

